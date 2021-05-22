At the table or on the menu

My dad once told me that if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. Never has that sentiment been more true than it is today in agriculture. I listened to Sen. Jessie Danielson (D- Wheat Ridge) yesterday offer passionate pleas to her fellow Senators, urging them to vote for her Farm Workers Bill of Rights. Though none of the worker testimony she referred to was heard by members of the Senate agriculture committee because it was assigned to the Business and Labor committee, she drew a clear picture of agriculture employers.