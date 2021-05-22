newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

At the table or on the menu

By Our Editor
Fence Post
 4 days ago

My dad once told me that if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. Never has that sentiment been more true than it is today in agriculture. I listened to Sen. Jessie Danielson (D- Wheat Ridge) yesterday offer passionate pleas to her fellow Senators, urging them to vote for her Farm Workers Bill of Rights. Though none of the worker testimony she referred to was heard by members of the Senate agriculture committee because it was assigned to the Business and Labor committee, she drew a clear picture of agriculture employers.

www.thefencepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Weld County, CO
Industry
City
Montrose, CO
City
Palisade, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Weld County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Weld County, CO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sterling#The Fence Post Magazine#Business And Labor#Farms#Front Range Voters#Wheat#Committee Members#Agriculture Employers#Home#Employees#Senators#The Senate#Sen Jerry Sonnenberg#Ag Employers#Love#Ridge#Legislation#Colorado Agriculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureruralradio.com

Farmers deserve a seat at the table

I come from a long line of farmers. My great-grandparents homesteaded in South Dakota and raised my grandfather and his eight siblings. My grandfather and grandmother raised five kids – and livestock and crops – during the tumultuous time of the Great Depression, grasshopper plague and severe drought. Many farmers...
Congress & CourtsLog Cabin Democrat

Boozman leads Republican Ag Committee members calling on USDA to release details on impact of proposed tax increases

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, led a group of Republicans on the panel in calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarify how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
Congress & CourtsHouma Courier

Progress and pain at the Capitol

"This bill has a long way to go and a short time to get there.”. That’s what Ways and Means Chair Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, told the full House las week before representatives passed his income tax swap plan in a 98-2 vote. The day prior, the same bill failed to obtain the minimum threshold for passage by four votes. Now it’s pending action in the Senate with the support of every House district, save seven.
Congress & CourtsClick2Houston.com

Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

WASHINGTON – The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues dividing the country.
Boston, MASentinel & Enterprise

Senate rejects proposals to aid restaurants

BOSTON – In a series of voice votes, the Senate on Tuesday shot down budget amendments that would extend pandemic-era takeout cocktail authorization and caps on the fees that delivery apps charge restaurants, along with other measures involving pay for legislative staffers. All those amendments were sponsored by Sen. Diana...
Congress & Courtsrockproducts.com

ROCKS Act Approved in EPW Committee

The Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee successfully approved, by a vote of 20-0, its bipartisan Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021, which includes S. 1672, the Rebuilding Our Communities by Keeping Aggregates Sustainable (ROCKS) Act. “The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 is the result of months of...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
WyoFile

Committee revives controversial gun bill in surprise vote

The Joint Agriculture Committee Tuesday revived a controversial gun rights bill on a split-second, unannounced vote moments before the committee adjourned in a move lambasted by critics for its lack of transparency. The bill, last session’s Senate File 81 – Second Amendment Preservation Act, would prevent agents of the state...
Congress & CourtsUSA Today

Bank CEOs return to Congress at time of deep partisan divide

The heads of Wall Street firms were on Capitol Hill for hearings this week where the big banks are likely to be scolded by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle over issues such as inequality and corporate culture. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, a self-described "progressive," said that...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Sen. Peters aims to highlight workers in economic package

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters will highlight key provisions included in the economic competitiveness package currently being considered in the senate. Wednesday Sen. Peters will discuss how the bill will benefit Michigan workers, families, and small businesses as well as strengthen manufacturing and boost Michigan’s competitiveness on the global stage, including lessening dependence on countries like China.
Trafficbusride.com

ABA applauds the introduction of the bipartisan Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act

The American Bus Association (ABA) – the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism – applauds the introduction of the bipartisan Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act (STRA) of 2021 by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), Ranking Member Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Ranking Member Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).
U.S. Politicskqennewsradio.com

SENATOR HEARD VOTES YES, ON MONDAY

On Monday, State Senator Dallas Heard voted yes on legislation that would have required that public schools return to full-time and in-person classroom instruction. A release from Heard said, “For the first time this entire session I was able to vote yes on a measure”. Heard said only bills intended...
Congress & Courtskgncnewsnow.com

SD/MN Senators Ask Colleagues to Sign onto Meatpacking Letter

Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Tina Smith (D-MN) wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the state of the U.S. meatpacking industry. They asked him to enforce or examine America’s antitrust laws to restore fairness in the marketplace for cattle producers and are asking their colleagues in both the House and Senate to sign the letter.
Congress & Courtsillinoisnewsroom.org

Senate Republicans Call For Prisoner Review Board Appointees To Testify

SPRINGFIELD – Republican senators on Monday raised concerns about four Prisoner Review Board members who have continued to serve for almost two years despite not being confirmed by the Senate Executive Appointments Committee, a constitutional requirement in the state. In a news conference in Springfield, Republican Sen. Steve McClure, of...
RelationshipsKevinMD.com

As the pandemic winds down, another crisis may be looming

Imagine this scenario: a busy mom struggles to balance work and parenting during the pandemic when suddenly her teenage son begins to anger. He gets out of control, screams threats, and kicks a hole in the wall. Neighbors call the police, who recommend the family go to the emergency department (ED). When the family arrives at the ED, the stresses of enforced isolation show on their exhausted, tearful faces. And unfortunately, in these extraordinary times, they’re far from alone.
Hardin County, IAeldoranewspapers.com

Sups table ATV talks

ELDORA – After much discussion, the Hardin County Board of Supervisors decided to table the approval of an ATV/UTV ordinance and instead ask Hardin County Economic Development Director Angela De La Riva to hold one or two public meetings on the subject. The ordinance would allow ATV/UTV riders on roads that Hardin County Engineer Taylor Roll would approve and designate.