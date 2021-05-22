Mets Morning News: The ReplaceMets win in extras

The Mets opened their series in Florida last night with a wild 6-5 win in which the bench mob once again came through in the clutch. The Mets got a very strong start from Marcus Stroman, but a game-tying two-run homer from Garrett Cooper and some continued offensive struggles for the Mets resulted in the game going into numerous extra innings. Fortunately, the bullpen after Castro was able to come in and shut the Marlins down until the twelfth inning, when the unheralded rookies of the Mets—lead by Jake Hager (leadoff single), Khalil Lee (RBI double), and Johneshwy Fargas (two-run triple)—gave the Mets a lead that Aaron Loup and Jacob Barnes were able to combine to (barely) hold onto.