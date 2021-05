Last weekend, the Yankees finished off a homestand that saw them seemingly (hopefully) get back on track by winning two consecutive games on walk-off hits against Nationals. While that’s not a rare occurrence, it’s also not something that happens every season for the Yankees. Notching wins of those varieties back-to-back like that is also a lot of fun. If it’s during an overall winning steak, it can lead to a feeling like a team is invincible, even if that’s not true.