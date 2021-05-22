newsbreak-logo
Unlikely heroes shine again in extra-inning victory over the Marlins

By Amazin' Avenue
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a season full of steep odds and near-impossible feats, the battered-but-not-broken Mets eked out a 6-5 extra inning victory over the Marlins in the first game of this three-game series in Miami. Prior to the game, the Mets put two more players—Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter—on the injured list to bring the total number of players on the IL up to sixteen. Of the players on the Mets’ Opening Day lineup, just two are not on the injured list (Francisco Lindor and James McCann) and only one (Lindor) started tonight. Cameron Maybin was hitting third. And the Mets won.

