Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flaunted as an innovation in primary healthcare, have failed the Covid-19 stress test, drawing dismay from the Delhi High Court. They have slipped as the first line of defence against the epidemic. Poorly located in congested neighbourhoods, staffed inadequately with just a doctor and an assistant and housed in small, often rented, premises, they have shown themselves to be little more than neighbourhood clinics.