Arlington bank's goal? 'We're going to create the next great Texas bank'

More apartments are being planned in Dallas and Tarrant counties. The Dallas Business Journal has recently learned about seven new projects that have or could be close to breaking ground in North Texas. These projects will bring 2,095 new apartment units to Dallas, Arlington, Haltom City, Little Elm and Mansfield. The plans for these projects have been sourced through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation unless otherwise noted. The following is a rundown of these latest projects: