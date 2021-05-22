newsbreak-logo
Arlington bank's goal? 'We're going to create the next great Texas bank'

By Catherine Leffert
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 3 days ago
Susser Bank has grown its workforce by more than 10 percent in the last six months, opened shop in new Texas markets, upgraded its technology platforms and rebranded since it switched leadership in 2018.

