Man’s best friend could be another tool in the fight against Covid-19

Cats are majestic and mysterious, even mythical, as some would put it. It comes as no surprise that people, who have always been fascinated by them, have tried to explain reasons for their behavior. But some observations are less true than others, and the explanations of the true nature of felines have given birth to many myths. One could say that myths are somewhat harmless, but in reality, they might cause real damage to the cats or the relationship between them and their owner.