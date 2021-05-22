Forecast: Dry conditions continue Sunday

The only way you’d know it’s late May in Southwest Florida is the afternoon heat.

Unseasonably dry conditions continue for the area Sunday. An east breeze stays 10-15 mph as well. With both of these in mind, the area sees another day of elevated fire danger.

Other than that, it will be a nice day outside. The morning starts off in the mid-60s, and we only get into the low 90s by the afternoon. While the lack of humidity brings in fire concerns, it also means we won’t have a heat index to worry about.

Hotter afternoons arrive for the middle of the week, where we see middle to upper 90-degree highs. Mornings slowly start to warm back up into the low 70s as well.

Rain chances remain very low for the start of rainy season. A few sprinkles will be possible for the back end of the work week, but that is about it.

Tracking the Tropics:

Subtropical Storm Ana remains out in the Atlantic. It is moving to the northeast and will continue to do so over the next couple of days. At the same time, it will also be weakening. Ana is no concern to the US, and at this time, there are no other areas of concern for development in the Atlantic.