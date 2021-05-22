newsbreak-logo
Randy’s Donuts expands into San Diego, plans to open 10 franchise locations

By Pam Kragen
pacificsandiego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A. landmark Randy’s Donuts has announced plans to expand into San Diego County with 10 franchise locations over the next few years. It’s part of a global expansion that will eventually expand the now seven-store chain to 164 locations worldwide. Randy’s is best known for the 33-foot giant doughnut sculpture...

www.pacificsandiego.com
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
San Marcos, CANews 8 KFMB

Out & About: D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Not all heroes wear crepes...they MAKE THEM. Obviously. Today I want you to meet Chef Dayleen. She's internationally trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and she's also a small business owner here in San Diego. Chef Dayleen owns D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos. Through all...
California Statearcamax.com

Exotic veggies make Calif. farm a favorite with Michelin-starred chefs

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Hidden inside greenhouses up a dirt road in San Marcos' Twin Oaks Valley there are plants with leaves that taste like raw oysters, chocolate-flavored mint, lime and pineapple varieties of basil, snow-white strawberries, pink blueberries and full-grown tomatoes as tiny as currants. Launched in 2016 by...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
San Diego, CANews Channel Nebraska

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Our Readers Write: Puesto, Harry’s Coffee Shop, leaf blowers, pelicans, ocean

No reason to give Puesto priority over other businesses. When the first story about Puesto surfaced a month ago — asking the city to give up 10 or so parking places on Wall Street to help Puesto business — I was amazed to read how a few private sector people thought it appropriate to have the city subsidize their business. This would be at the expense of 40,000-plus La Jolla residents and visitors and hundreds of other restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and government services.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
Temecula, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Pechanga Resort Casino opens new Mexican restaurant 1882 Cantina

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula has swapped out its Lobby Bar & Grill for a new full-service Mexican restaurant that offers traditional dishes from different regions including Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico as well as tequilas and mezcals. The new 1882 Cantina, named after the year Chester A....
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Why San Diego Faces A Very Real Tsunami Threat

San Diego's coastline has a greater potential for tsunamis than experts previously believed, reports KGTV. A recent report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America shows that strike-slip faults along the California coast pose a serious threat of tsunamis in the area.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California Statetimesofsandiego.com

Housing Prices Surge Across San Diego County, California

The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...