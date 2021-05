HOLLYWOOD—Gosh, if there is a soap opera on TV that knows how to weave a narrative and draw the audience in to keep them hooked as we usher in potential bombshells it is “General Hospital.” All sorts of chaos, and I mean literal chaos has transpired since we last spoke. For starters, Carly has been making moves people and I mean major moves to say the least. First, she found herself doing all in her power to help Anna and Valentin woo Gladys in an attempt to get her to recant her statement about Jason shooting Franco.