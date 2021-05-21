newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Digital Asset Depository Bill Approved in NE Unicameral

huskeradio.com
 3 days ago

A bill establishing a state-level regulatory system for digital assets — including cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin — passed May 20. The bill provides two pathways for managing digital currency: a state-chartered bank may create a digital asset division or a digital asset depository may be created under a new charter. Both are regulated by the state Department of Banking and Finance.LB649, introduced by Norfolk Sen. Michael Flood, allows creation of digital asset depository institutions in Nebraska.

www.huskeradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Investment Banking#Capital Investment#Private Banking#Banking Institutions#Ne##Digital Depositories#The Federal Reserve Bank#Digital Currency#Bank Investment#Investments#Private Insurance#Cash Deposits#Liquidation#Administration Costs#Company#Membership#Cryptocurrency#Procedures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Crypto
Related
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

JPMorgan: Changing Wholesale Payments Requires Global Mindset

Innovation is touching all corners of wholesale activities in banking, as financial institutions (FIs) serve up a range of cash management, payment solutions and other services for their corporate clients. The industry, of course, is moving from batch to real time in a transformation that is happening at scale — and quickly.
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

Square Partners with Plaid on ACH Payment for Merchants

Square (SQ) has turned to Plaid to make payments through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network easier for its merchants. Square provides an array of financial services targeting merchants and consumers. It operates the Cash App platform for sending and receiving money and trading stocks and bitcoin. Its new partner, Plaid, provides technology that makes it easier for people to connect their bank account to apps for payments. Square will use Plaid’s technology to allow its merchants to accept ACH payments without worrying about bank authentication. The goal is to enable customers to securely connect their bank accounts for easy payment when buying from Square’s merchants. Customers will need to enter their bank login credentials to enable payment on the Square network. Square is initially rolling out the ACH payment solution to its U.S. merchants. (See Square stock analysis on TipRanks) Michael Epstein, partnerships manager at Plaid, noted that ACH payments pose less risk of interruption and error than credit cards. He explained, “ACH payments debited directly from bank accounts provide a lower-cost, more accessible alternative to credit cards.” “We’re excited to offer ACH as one of many ways that businesses get paid fast and securely with Square,” said Square’s head of Payment Platform Dennis Jarosch. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Square stock and assigned it a price target of $295, which implies 47.49% upside potential. “SQ continues to benefit from increasing Cash App and Seller engagement and its growing customer base,” noted Feinseth. Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Moderate Buy based on 17 Buy, 8 Hold, and 2 Sell ratings. The average analyst price target of $284.63 implies 42.3% upside potential to current levels. SQ scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying the stock is likely to outperform the market.
Economyaba.com

Brainard: Federal Reserve Sharpening Focus on Central Bank Digital Currency Research

In remarks at a virtual industry event today, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the Federal Reserve is sharpening its focus on central bank digital currencies and that it is working on several areas of research about the technology. She also discussed a number of potential benefits a CBDC could offer, including improved efficiencies, increased competition and diversity and lower transaction costs, reduced cross-border frictions, and an increase in financial inclusion.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

U.S. Fed official highlights benefits of digital currency

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Central bank digital currencies could bring lots of benefits, including lower transactions costs, increased financial inclusion and fewer cross-border frictions, said a U.S. Federal Reserve official. In prepared remarks at an event hosted by CoinDesk, Fed governor Lael Brainard laid out several potential benefits of...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Tokenization at center of digital money ‘format wars,’ says CitiBank exec

Tony McLaughlin, managing director of transaction banking at Citibank, is of the opinion that digital money is the current theater for another paradigm-shifting format war. Speaking during the ongoing Finnovex virtual summit, McLaughlin said that digital money appeared odds-on to become the future of money. However, he argued that digital money itself was still in the process of significant evolution along three lines — financial institutions, fintech and crypto.
U.S. Politicserienewsnow.com

Fed governor lays out the case for a US-backed digital dollar

The Fed is getting serious about the digital US dollar. Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, laid out a case for a secure, central bank-backed digital currency that could create a more efficient payment system and expand financial services to Americans who have been underserved by traditional banks.
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

The Innovative Lending Platform Association Joins with Traditional Financial Services Associations to Advocate for API to Prevent Loan Fraud

The Innovative Lending Platform Association (ILPA) has joined with multiple traditional financial services associations to advocate on behalf of implementing an API structure to mitigate fraud on lending. In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Treasury, the Commissioner of the IRS and the leadership on both the House...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

Fed Governor: US Has CBDC Hurdles To Clear

Is the U.S. ready for a digital dollar? Not just yet, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 on Monday (May 24). There are a few policy considerations to tackle first, Brainard said, such as upholding access to “safe central bank money” payment and clearing efficiency, complementing bank deposits, increasing financial inclusion and protecting privacy and financial stability. The rise of digital currency and private money are helping to fuel an increased interest in a central bank digital currency (CDBC,) she said.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Sifma Urges SEC to Expand Digital Asset Custodying Permissions

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association wants the Securities and Exchange Commission to broaden the pool of broker-dealers that can custody digital assets. In December, the SEC allowed broker-dealers who deal with digital assets exclusively to custody such assets for the next five years, as reported. The regulator said at the time that it put in place the restriction so that “the broker-dealer would shield its customers from the risks that could arise if the firm engaged in activities involving non-security digital assets, which are not expressly governed by the Customer Protection Rule.”
Economybankingdive.com

8 changes the SAFE Banking Act actually makes for Cannabis banking

There has been much discussion around the SAFE Banking Act, with some hailing it as a panacea for the challenges cannabis businesses have experienced in securing banking. But what would the SAFE Banking Act actually do if signed into law?. Reviewing what's in the SAFE Banking Act. The Secure and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Fed official: Cryptocurrency backed by central bank could offer variety of benefits

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard on Monday said a cryptocurrency backed by the central bank would provide multiple benefits to Americans. Brainard, in a speech to a conference hosted by CoinDesk, cited the safety of a federally backed system, the opportunity to provide banking services to “underbanked” Americans and the ease of making payments across countries as reasons for embracing a digital dollar.
Income Taxnatlawreview.com

Blockchain & Digital Assets: Tax Audits, Litigation & Criminal Tax Defense

The Biden Administration Proposes New Cryptocurrency Reporting Rules. On May 20, 2021, the Treasury Department released a report that proposes new reporting requirements for transactions, including cryptocurrency transactions. Under the proposed plan, financial institutions, payment settlement entities, and digital asset exchanges and custodians would be required to report gross inflows and outflows that exceed a de minimis threshold on all business and personal accounts.
MarketsPosted by
Hackernoon

Crypto Banks Are About to Flip Traditional Banks

Did you know that as of February 2021, Bitcoin reached a market capitalization of $1072.21 billion? Or that blockchain will hit $23.3 billion by 2023? What's more, experts predict that the cryptocurrency market size will hit $1087.7 by 2026. If these aren't attention-grabbing statistics, we don't know what are. Crypto...
Marketscoingeek.com

CBDCs may disrupt financial systems: Fitch Ratings

One of the world’s largest credit rating agencies believes that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could disrupt the current financial systems. In its latest report, Fitch Ratings looked into how CBDCs could impact the global financial system, including giving governments a new way to track financial data and new financial policy options.
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

A New Bill Could Allow Digital Closings Nationwide

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our...
EconomyCoinDesk

Nebraska Legislature Approves Framework for Digital Asset Banks

If signed by the governor, the legislation would create a state charter for crypto banks. “When the bill was introduced in January there was a distance between the banking industry and the digital asset deposit institutions’ proponents,” said state Sen. Matt Williams, chairperson of the legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. “It was 18 weeks of constant negotiations.”