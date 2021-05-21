YRTC Changes Approved by NE Lawmakers
A bill establishing educational standards at youth rehabilitation and treatment centers in Nebraska passed May 20. LB428, introduced by the Health and Human Services Committee, requires that YRTC residents receive educational opportunities equivalent to those offered to students at Nebraska public schools. Under the bill, each YRTC must maintain accreditation by the state Board of Education and provide age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate educational programs.www.huskeradio.com