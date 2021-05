Gregory Porter began his career in New York as a chef before he got discovered as a musician. Porter puts as much soul into his cooking as he does his music—both rich with family traditions, imbued by real-life experience, and inspired by a global sense of community. Now Porter invites you into his family kitchen in Bakersfield, California to share his favorite recipes and the stories behind them as the host of The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter, Presented by Citi, a new six-episode cooking series launching on May 12.