Tupelo, MS

Tupelo High School honors Class of 2021 with return to traditional ceremony

By Blake Alsup, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
 3 days ago

May 22—TUPELO — More than 400 Tupelo High School graduates crossed the stage to receive their diploma with thousands of family members and friends in the audience at the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday night. It marked the return of normal graduation ceremonies for the Lee County area as the COVID-19...

