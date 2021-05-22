The Top Nail Polish Shades For Summer, According To Instagram

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In our busy world, finding time for self-care can sometimes feel impossible, so when you are able to carve out an hour for a manicure, you want to be sure that it lasts. While there are certainly nail polish options out there that guarantee longevity—like gel or acrylic—sometimes you just want a straightforward polish that won't chip after a day. To help you, and your hands, we asked nail artists and manicurists to share the best long-lasting nail polishes at varying price points so that you can achieve your best manicure yet.