The benefit that the advancement of technology has provided to sports in the last few decades cannot be overstated — if you don’t believe me, watch a Wimbledon match from the ‘90s and try to spot the ball during a rally. With seemingly infinite angles, crystal clear video quality and robotic cameras moving along with the players, it has never been easier to watch your favorite teams, nor has it ever been easier for LeBron James to post a slideshow of his most recent dunk on Instagram.