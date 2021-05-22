newsbreak-logo
OP 7T Pro McLaren HD1913 it is neglected (?!)

xda-developers
 4 days ago

Why is this model (it is neglected) still has very late security, patches for Android? At the moment there are fixes for March 2021 (?!). This is tragic !!!. I have a second OP 6T phone. He has regular patches. From May 21st it has corrections for May !!!. On...

forum.xda-developers.com
#Mclaren#Android 11#Mclaren#Aod#Fixes#Ota#Oxygen Updater#Work It#Regular Patches#E 26 Glo 0260 2104142022#Regular Corrections#Op 7t
Cell Phonesxda-developers

MBN files request for OP 7T Pro 5G McLaren from Tmo

Hello everyone, I'm looking for someone that has a Tmo variant and a rooted device that can help me to get the MBN files from this device, I managed, in the past, to change the modem configuration with the PDC tool to get VoLTE (I live in Mexico), but since I updated my phone some days ago to OOS 11, I can't no longer use this tool.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft To Do for Android gets updated with actionable UX messages and more

Microsoft pushed an update to its task management app Microsoft To Do. Taking the app version to 2.44.192., the update adds actionable UX messages to help you resolve certain sync and login issues. Add to that, the updated app also has improved daily planning reminder messages, and general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

GPay not working on CN Phone w/ Global Rom

Hey I was wondering if anyone had any work around to gets GPay working on a CN phone with Global ROM installed. Bootloader is unlocked. Phone is not rooted. I feel like the only way to get it working is to install EU.Rom?. Any other ideas?. Thanks. R. Senior Member.
Android Headlines

OnePlus 6, 6T Start Receiving The May Security Update

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are starting to receive the May 2021 Android security update. The 2018 OnePlus flagships are picking up the new update with OxygenOS 10.3.11. The official changelog only mentions the latest security patch and fixes for some known issues, though there’s not much clarity about what that exactly means.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Make or Receive Calls on Windows 10 Using an Android Phone

With the release of Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809), Microsoft introduced and basically replaced the Phone Companion app with the Your Phone app. Among all the features that come with it, one of the more useful ones is to make and receive calls on a Windows 10 PC. Before...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 tablet is on sale for a little over $400 (keyboard included)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We hardly ever talk about previous editions of Microsoft's versatile and powerful Surface Pro tablet here at PhoneArena, but bargain hunters left unimpressed by the raw speed of something like the Android-based Lenovo Tab P11 Pro or the outdated design of Apple's "regular" eight-gen iPad may want to consider a 2017-released Windows 10 machine instead just this once.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

LineageOS 18.1 brings Android 11 to three Xiaomi, ASUS, and Sony devices

LineageOS remains the most popular custom ROM out there. It’s backed by a strong and active community that’s always striving to make the newest version of Andriod accessible to more users. Earlier in March, the team at LineageOS released LineageOS 18.1, the latest release based on Android 11. At the launch time, LineageOS 18.1 was made available to nearly sixty Android devices. But this list has continued to grow in size over the past weeks. Last month we saw the official builds of LineageOS 18.1 going live for the Galaxy Note 3, Mi A2, LG 3, Galaxy S5, OnePlus 6/6T, and more. The OnePlus 7T and Google’s Pixel 3 series joined the list shortly after. Now ten more phones have just been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roster.
NFLMac Observer

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 mini (Part 1)

Earlier this year, I noticed my iPhone X’s maximum battery capacity had dropped to 89%. I thought about replacing it with an iPhone 12 but couldn’t decide between the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini. So, I borrowed one of each and have been testing them for several months.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

T-Mobile will shut off Wi-Fi Calling for these smartphones next month

T-Mobile is retiring Wi-Fi calling for select devices. The devices affected are still using Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 from 2015. Starting May 31st, devices using Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 will no longer be able to use the feature. As technology progresses at the speed of light, that means carriers and phone makers...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Super Deal: Buy Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Version for $159 (Coupon)

AliExpress is giving a fantastic deal on the POCO M3 Pro Global Version. The smartphone which usually retails at $199 is now available at a discounted price of $169 only. Moreover, by using the coupon code: 10M3PRO, you can get an additional discount of $10. Thus you can buy Poco M3 Pro for $159 only.
Cell Phonesgazettereview.com

Poco M3 Pro 5G – Specs, Price and More

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the latest budget smartphone from the brand. Months back, we saw the Poco M3 make noise in the tech world. Now, the M3 Pro 5G is the one catching all the attention due to its interesting specs at a low price. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Poco device:
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Honor’s upcoming phones could see the return of the Google Play Store

Having announced that its upcoming Magic Series and Honor 50 smartphones would be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipsets, Honor has revealed that it will regain that most important feature – access to Google services. Some two years after Huawei’s troubles began with the US government, and 6 months after gaining independence, rumors abound that Honor will once again be able to pre-install the Google Play Store, apps, and services on its handsets.
NFLxda-developers

Huawei Share, Multi-screen colaboration on any PC- updated

I spent the last 2 days figuring out how to install Huawei share (pc manager) on a Non-Huawei laptop, and I encountered a lot of outdated informations or outdated files, missing download links, bugs, but I finally made it to work. I hope this post will save others some time.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Zoom will release an updated Windows 10 app optimized for Snapdragon devices

During the Qualcomm Snapdragon Compute event, Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced that Zoom will release a new version of its Windows 10 app, optimized for Snapdragon devices. This new app will deliver significantly longer battery life compared to the current Zoom app. “This summer,...