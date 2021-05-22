OP 7T Pro McLaren HD1913 it is neglected (?!)

LineageOS remains the most popular custom ROM out there. It’s backed by a strong and active community that’s always striving to make the newest version of Andriod accessible to more users. Earlier in March, the team at LineageOS released LineageOS 18.1, the latest release based on Android 11. At the launch time, LineageOS 18.1 was made available to nearly sixty Android devices. But this list has continued to grow in size over the past weeks. Last month we saw the official builds of LineageOS 18.1 going live for the Galaxy Note 3, Mi A2, LG 3, Galaxy S5, OnePlus 6/6T, and more. The OnePlus 7T and Google’s Pixel 3 series joined the list shortly after. Now ten more phones have just been added to the official LineageOS 18.1 build roster.