With the start of the play-in tournament less than a week away, Anthony Davis indicated he's now battling groin tightness. "I'm hurting," the Los Angeles Lakers star said following Tuesday's 101-99 overtime win over the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Not more so my body, just my groin got tight. ... I'm not sure about (Wednesday's contest versus the Houston Rockets). I mean, I'm going to get treatment and see how I feel. I want to say I'm going to play, but it was really bothering me tonight."