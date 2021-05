Over a month into the 2021 MLB season and several highly drafted fantasy baseball players are off to rough starts. If your team is in need of an immediate boost, there’s no better place to look than the waiver wire. You may get lucky and find a high-caliber player sitting in the free-agent pool. However, it’s more likely you’ll need to do a little digging to find the gem that could turn your season around. We have some fantasy baseball sleepers for you.