Why Alan Jackson ‘About Teared Up’ When He First Heard His New Song [Listen]

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan Jackson is a man of few words and little outward emotion, but the country icon admits that he "about teared up" when he first heard the rough mix of "A Man Who Never Cries," one of the songs on his new album, Where Have You Gone. Jackson was in...

Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

Alan Jackson
Stuart Duncan
Brent Mason
