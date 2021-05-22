8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

If you’ve ever played Dodgeball, then you already know the gist of how to play Knockout City. One of the game’s greatest strengths is its simplicity. Being able to jump in and almost immediately be decent at a game will always be a strong way to keep it fun – especially in this age of Fall Guys, Rocket League, and other games that lean into being easy to quickly wrap your head around. The thing that keeps games like those relevant long term, though, is a steady sense of variety and maintaining a balance between being accessible but also rewarding those who choose to strive for a higher echelon of mastery. At the time of writing this review, Knockout City doesn’t have a whole lot of those things, but because of how well executed its core gameplay is, you probably won’t notice that for a while.