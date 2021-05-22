Slowing down and doing it right!

Question: What do I need to consider as I think about selling or transferring ownership in my business?. Answer: Planning for the exit from your business is a critical step that all business people need to pursue. It may surprise you to learn that family businesses really struggle to survive through multiple generations. Surveys have indicated that only 30% of family businesses survive to the second generation of ownership, 12% to the third generation and only 3% to the fourth generation. Why? The main reason is that few owners have a documented succession plan, although everyone will exit their business, planned or otherwise.