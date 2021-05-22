Slowing down and doing it right!
We have dealt with imposed change, survival change and temporary change. I’d like to focus on creative change!. If a business does not reasonably and healthily grow – its future and longevity is pretty easy to predict. The pandemic’s temporary mandates must be viewed now as an anomaly within your business’s big picture; because, if we confuse it with typical business and specific predictable fluctuations, it can throw off your calculations, projections and forward strategies. It would be looking at everything through that pandemic lens…www.record-bee.com