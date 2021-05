It looks like the turkey take is very good. Here are just a few of those who got one so far this season. Let’s start with 13-year-old Keelin Noyes of Schoharie County, who shot a 22-pound tom that had 1 1/8-inch spurs and two beards (9.5 and 10.5 inches). Her dad Jordan Noyes and grandfather Mark Kazmieerczak were with her, and I am sure were very proud. She was hunting during youth week.