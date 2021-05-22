newsbreak-logo
'The body of Christ is not complete unless all members are included': The motive behind honoring Black pioneers

Cover picture for the articleMauli Bonner is on a mission—a mission to have a monument built to honor Black Latter-day Saints. It all began with a desire to learn more about his heritage as a Black member of the Church. Thus, he began a journey that many would’ve thought would shake his testimony. But instead, he found his testimony being strengthened. His study led him to learn about Black Latter-day Saints from the early church and to be introduced to a Latter-day Saint slave named Green Flake, one of the first Latter-day Saints to arrive in the Salt Lake Valley on July 22, 1847.

