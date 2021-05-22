‘The body of Christ is not complete unless all members are included’: The motive behind honoring Black pioneers

Pentecost is one of the most important feast days of the liturgical year as it concludes the Easter season and celebrates the birth of the Roman Catholic Church. The word “Pentecost” is from the Greek word “pentecoste” which means 50th. We celebrate Pentecost 50 days after the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and we rejoice in the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and the followers of Christ and also we revel in the beginning of the Church. On that Sunday, 10 days after the Ascension of the Lord, the Apostles and the Blessed Virgin Mary were gathered with fear in the Upper Room when the Holy Spirit descended upon them. There is a similar Jewish holiday, “Shavu’ot,” which occurs fifty days after Passover. This celebration is also referred to as the “Festival of Weeks” since it occurs seven weeks after Passover. Before Shavu’ot was a harvest festival, but now this Jewish holiday commemorates the sealing of the Old Covenant on Mount Sinai when the Lord revealed the Torah, the first five books of the Bible, to Moses on Mount Sinai. Every year the Jewish people renew their acceptance of the gift of the Torah on this feast day.