South Korea saw the deployment of 1,017 MW of new PV systems in the first three months of the year, according to new statistics released by the Korean Energy Agency. “Solar PV installed capacity has been increasing by 1 GW per quarter since 2020 until now, so this growth is not that remarkable — and it's still insufficient to achieve the Korean government's goal of 20% renewable generation by 2030,” Kyungrak Kwon, renewables program director at Seoul-based NGO Solutions for Our Climate, told pv magazine.