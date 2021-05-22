CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – Definition & Uses as a Market Fear Gauge
With increasing numbers of people pouring into the markets, trying to take advantage of the current state of the world to get involved with day trading, you may have heard about the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index (VIX), most commonly called simply “the VIX” for short. Broadly, it is the “fear gauge” or “fear index” aimed at trying to give users an insight into the broader feeling of the market. When the market is concerned, afraid, or otherwise worried, the VIX rises. If people are confident and calm, the VIX goes downward.www.moneycrashers.com