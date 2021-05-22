CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) – Definition & Uses as a Market Fear Gauge

As Bitcoin and other altcoins continue to experience yearly lows, many analysts speculate whether this is the end of the cryptocurrency craze. After all, cryptocurrencies across the board saw unprecedented growth towards the end of 2020. The peaks and valleys aren't new for crypto enthusiasts. They are used to the crypto market's extreme volatility. The Fear and Greed Index could be what helps them navigate the market. So, what is the Fear and Greed Index and how can newcomers to crypto investing use it to their advantage?