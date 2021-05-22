newsbreak-logo
DDA: 'Construction heavy' next 3 years

tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

May 22—TRAVERSE CITY — A required public hearing on the Downtown Development Authority's proposed 2021-22 budget went without any comments, but several items within the spending plan generated discussion. The DDA board entered into a contract Friday with Progressive AE for a streetscape plan for East Front Street, from Grandview...

