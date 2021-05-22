DDA: 'Construction heavy' next 3 years

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today authorized the allocation of $39,951,890 for road maintenance and paving projects during the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons. The two-year Pavement Preservation Program will repair or replace pavement on 43.44 total miles of arterial, major and minor collector roads, and local roads in unincorporated Sonoma County. The Board also authorized $20 million in PG&E settlement funds to go towards an unprecedented infrastructure investment program repairing roads, retaining walls, culverts, an emergency vehicle access road, shoulder widening, bike lane striping, funding of a bridge design and a drainage study, and the preparation of a County wide disaster debris removal plan. Since 2012, the Board of Supervisors has invested more than $120 million in discretionary dollars resulting in the completion of almost 433 miles of pavement preservation and rehabilitation projects throughout Sonoma County.