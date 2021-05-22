newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa credit union worker sentenced for bank fraud, ID theft

stpetecatalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge in Tampa sentenced former credit union employee Diamond Hamilton to two years in federal prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Hamilton and others engaged in a scheme to defraud the credit union by fraudulently obtaining money under the credit union’s control, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said. Hamilton accessed bank account information of the account holders at the credit union without their knowledge or permission and added email addresses controlled by other conspirators in the scheme, according to the release. Hamilton also added and/or changed online passwords associated with the victims’ accounts, then caused funds to be transferred from the victims’ bank accounts to accounts controlled by her and other co-conspirators. The funds were subsequently withdrawn and shared amongst the conspirators, the news release said. The name of the credit union was not disclosed. Hamilton pleaded guilty in February to the charges.

stpetecatalyst.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Union#Bank Fraud#Identity Theft#Guilty Of Fraud#Online Fraud#Bank Accounts#Bank Account Information#Federal Prison#Online Passwords#February#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.
Hillsborough County, FLusf.edu

Judge Will Decide Plan For Hillsborough Tax Refunds

Hillsborough County began collecting a voter-approved penny tax for transportation in 2019, but it never spent the money as a legal fight on the tax’s validity played out all the way to the Florida Supreme Court. Judges there ruled that the way the amendment distributed the tax was unconstitutional. And...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Local law enforcement asks help in finding kidnapping suspect

The Hillsborough County and Citrus County sheriff’s offices are asking for help in locating a man they say is connected to the battery and kidnapping of a woman who escaped at the Inverness Citgo this week. The two law enforcement agencies are looking for Cody Jackson, 32. The agencies are...