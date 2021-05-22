Tampa credit union worker sentenced for bank fraud, ID theft

A federal judge in Tampa sentenced former credit union employee Diamond Hamilton to two years in federal prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Hamilton and others engaged in a scheme to defraud the credit union by fraudulently obtaining money under the credit union’s control, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said. Hamilton accessed bank account information of the account holders at the credit union without their knowledge or permission and added email addresses controlled by other conspirators in the scheme, according to the release. Hamilton also added and/or changed online passwords associated with the victims’ accounts, then caused funds to be transferred from the victims’ bank accounts to accounts controlled by her and other co-conspirators. The funds were subsequently withdrawn and shared amongst the conspirators, the news release said. The name of the credit union was not disclosed. Hamilton pleaded guilty in February to the charges.