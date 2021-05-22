newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Readers’ wildlife photos and video

whyevolutionistrue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a Saturday potpourri of videos and photos today, with all contributors’ captions indented. Click on the photos to enlarge. As you’re getting short of photos I thought I’d send this one in. Prey animals quite often freeze when they think they’re in danger in the hope that they don’t get spotted (I know you know this, I’m just trying to explain this photo). This rabbit saw my friend and I approaching in this dry gulley in southern Utah, back in 2018 and froze, allowing us to get up pretty close.

whyevolutionistrue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Pittsfield State Forest#Videos#Prey Animals#Southern Utah#Urban Wichita#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Poland
News Break
Science
Related
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Beings of Oregon: Searching for wildlife in Eugene's backyard with Norman Goo

If you are interested in birds and wildlife photography and spend any time on Instagram, you will eventually discover @eyegoo. The photographer behind the curious name is Norman Goo, 62, from Eugene. When not in search of elusive birds, Goo can be found examining eyes as an optometrist at Rainbow Optics. Originally from Honolulu, he has lived in the area since 1988.
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

Acadia Moes is Miss Calaveras 2021, Pageant Photos & Complete Video

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)..Congratulations to 2021 Miss Calaveras, Acadia Moes, and her court First Princess Emma Darmsted and Second Princess, Taylor Wilden! We had posted brief announcements earlier but we like to post a summary article that contains photos and video for that year so people can find all of our coverage in one spot. Below are over 80 photos & the full length pageant video. If you look in the archives of ThePineTree.net you should be able to find photos & video going back to Miss Calaveras 2006. Click on any photo to go to article with larger format photos in the photo gallery. Gallery is below photos..
Violent CrimesPinkbike.com

Video & Photo Story: Freeriding in the Andes Mountain, Chile

It's our dreams that keep us alive and the thought of freeriding in the Central Cordillera de los Andes has always been something we've been passionate about.  Our adventure began with the cold an autumnal April afternoons where after managing the corresponding permits we were able to escape a little from the hustle of the city to go into one of the arms of the Andes Mountains to live an unprecedented adventure.
Leland, MIleelanaunews.com

Photo

A 1975 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow parked in Leland next to The Cove restaurant. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below or purchase a subscription here.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourist Charged By Grizzly Bear

The day after the Wyoming Game and Fish Department issued a number of tips to stay safe around grizzly bears, a video emerged of a Yellowstone Tourist being charged by a grizzly bear. NBC Montana shared the footage to Twitter on Wednesday morning. MORE: Wyoming Game And Fish Says The...
KidsWTAX

Radio Readers

Reading is an important skill that needs to be developed in children. Reading promotes longer attention spans, builds listening skills and imagination that’s why Capitol Radio Group sponsors the Radio Readers program! Our personalities are helping to get kids interested in reading by donating books and reading to classes locally. The Radio Readers Programs fosters a love of Reading!
LifestyleGwinnett Daily Post

PHOTOS: The Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary celebrates its one-year anniversary

The owners of the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary are in the mood to party this week as they reached a major milestone. The center, which is located at the former Yellow River Game Ranch site and provides a home to animals that cannot be released back into the wild, celebrate its one-year anniversary Friday. The sanctuary will offer keeper chats throughout the day, as well as Buy Two, Get One Free feed cups and Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary swag for visitors, its owners said in an email announcement.
Entertainmentmultihousingnews.com

How to Make the Most of Photos, Videos in Multifamily Marketing

Images have always been important for marketing apartment communities, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made them critical. Photos, videos and 3D tours allow prospective renters to not only see but to virtually walk through an apartment without the necessity for an in-person visit. They also are key to renters who are relocating and doing their apartment search online. And, in the current market, most multifamily owners and operators believe it would be impossible to achieve their goals without the use of photos and videos.
PhotographyArkansas Online

PHOTO GALLERY: Sack lunch giving, Buffalo River video, 140th birthday

Tuesday's photo gallery includes photos of volunteers putting together sack lunches for people in need at a church in Fayetteville, the production of a 50th-anniversary video of the Buffalo River's national designation and Rogers Historical Museum celebrating the 140th birthday of Rogers. To view those images and more visit our...
Beauty & Fashionsoftpedia.com

Koodo Reader

While some prefer the old fashion way of reading books, others enjoy the idea of being able to carry thousands of books with them wherever they go. In addition to capacity, ebook readers also come with numerous other advantages, such as setting bookmarks, increasing the font and making your reading experience overall more immersing.
Photographyshutterbug.com

Capture Dramatic MOODY Landscape Photos with These 5 Tips (VIDEO)

A common approach to nature photography is to strive for vibrant skies and foregrounds full of color. But as you’ll see in today’s tutorial, taking a different approach will often make your images stand out from the rest. Danish photographer Mads Peter Iversen is known for beautiful landscape images with...