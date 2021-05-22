Readers’ wildlife photos and video
We have a Saturday potpourri of videos and photos today, with all contributors’ captions indented. Click on the photos to enlarge. As you’re getting short of photos I thought I’d send this one in. Prey animals quite often freeze when they think they’re in danger in the hope that they don’t get spotted (I know you know this, I’m just trying to explain this photo). This rabbit saw my friend and I approaching in this dry gulley in southern Utah, back in 2018 and froze, allowing us to get up pretty close.whyevolutionistrue.com