Readers’ wildlife photos and video

Angels Camp, CA…(Frogtown, USA)..Congratulations to 2021 Miss Calaveras, Acadia Moes, and her court First Princess Emma Darmsted and Second Princess, Taylor Wilden! We had posted brief announcements earlier but we like to post a summary article that contains photos and video for that year so people can find all of our coverage in one spot. Below are over 80 photos & the full length pageant video. If you look in the archives of ThePineTree.net you should be able to find photos & video going back to Miss Calaveras 2006. Click on any photo to go to article with larger format photos in the photo gallery. Gallery is below photos..