Tupelo High School honors Class of 2021 with return to traditional ceremony

Members of Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation for 2021-22 have been selected at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses. The Fulton Campus members include Catherine “Cate” Dill, Will Buskirk, both of Amory; Pete Gouine of Baldwyn; Laura Kelley of Belden; Kristin Ruple of Belmont; Anna Grace Coomer of Ecru; Emma Grace Allen, Maddox Hendricks, Emily Pate, all of Fulton; Jacob Clinton, Bo Hanna Shackelford, both of Guntown; Zoe Bigham of Louisville; Emory Reinhard, Alisha Boren, both of Mantachie; Ely Ward of Mooreville; Chloe Evans of Nettleton; Jodi Parks of New Albany; Anna Claire Warren, Maclaine Griffith, both of Pontotoc; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Bailey Bolton, Lexi Tabbs, both of Red Bay, Ala.; Haley Dean, John Bryant “JB” Stanford, Emma Cate Sparks, all of Saltillo; Carli Cole of Smithville; Holly Carrington of Southaven; Laken Hood of Tupelo; and Kylee James of Vina, Ala.