LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man pleaded not guilty today to killing his mother and 6-year-old nephew and attacking his brother four days before Christmas. David Cordoba, 26, is facing two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 60-year-old Maria Rodas-Lemus and Alan Cordova-Robles during a family dispute last Dec. 21. He could face up to 39 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.