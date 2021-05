About one month after becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved worksite, Corry Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of LECOM Health, was able to hold its ribbon cutting ceremony. Corry Blue Zones Project Program Manager Jennifer Eberlein said CMH is the first hospital to achieve this in the northeastern states. Director of Quality and Human Resources Trisha Sawyer cut the ribbon with CMH employees and wellness committee members surrounding her. Below, Eberlein stands with Sawyer holding the certificate dubbing CMH a Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.