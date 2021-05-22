45th Ave 11921, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin 53158
Beautiful 5-bedroom Pleasant Prairie home nestled on almost a 1 acre secluded lot. Soaring ceilings in foyer, spacious kitchen w/ newly remodeled cabinets and granite tops. First floor also features a fireplace, laundry, den/formal dining, & half bath. Finished basement with a large rec room for games & entertaining, workout room & beautiful walkout porch/sitting area. Door leading to large patio & nicely landscaped yard.Enjoy your summer pool side or in the bar/cabana. Property also features a 4 car detached garage. The work has been done for you so come and enjoy!www.kenoshanews.com