Pleasant Prairie, WI

45th Ave 11921, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin 53158

 5 days ago

Beautiful 5-bedroom Pleasant Prairie home nestled on almost a 1 acre secluded lot. Soaring ceilings in foyer, spacious kitchen w/ newly remodeled cabinets and granite tops. First floor also features a fireplace, laundry, den/formal dining, & half bath. Finished basement with a large rec room for games & entertaining, workout room & beautiful walkout porch/sitting area. Door leading to large patio & nicely landscaped yard.Enjoy your summer pool side or in the bar/cabana. Property also features a 4 car detached garage. The work has been done for you so come and enjoy!

Kenosha, WI

Flowers by Joseph is closing after 60 years

Flowers by Joseph Inc., the north side Kenosha florist shop that made holidays a special customer treat for 60 years, is closing at the end of the month. Operated by the Cucunato family, Flowers by Joseph, 4437 22nd Ave., began a liquidation sale in April on glassware, silks, ribbons, plush and gift items.
Kenosha, WI

Public meetings listed for the Week of May 10-14

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Monday for a closed session to interview deputy sheriff candidates; and meting at 4 p.m. at Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room. Must enter through Entrance D-southeast end of building. BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m. Monday, at...
Kenosha, WI

WATCH NOW: From humble beginnings, Lifted Made continues to grow

A vision that began in just a 100-square-foot space in his parent’s basement in 2014 has continued to blossom for Kenosha native Nick Warrender. And it just hasn’t stopped. Warrender, 31, CEO and founder of Lifted Made, which produces and distributes hemp-driven products, and his company now reside in a...
Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie driving range open for business Thursday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pineway Golf Company Driving Range, located at the former Transcendental Golf, 1621 116th St., is officially open for business Thursday. New owner Ben Gordon said the range, formerly owned by Jack Thomsen, will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kenosha County, WI

WATCH NOW: Dyer Lake subdivision eyed in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — Several lots with Dyer Lake frontage are proposed within a 32-lot subdivision off of Highway P. The lots would be a minimum of five acres starting at $250,000, with homes starting at $1 million. Dyer Lake, a 61-acre lake with a maximum depth of 13 feet in the...
Kenosha County, WI

Kelly Yoder and Gaytan Kiser join Piasecki Funeral Home team

Carly Gaytan-Kiser, a licensed funeral home director, and Kelly Yoder, a licensed funeral home apprentice, have joined Piasecki Funeral Home. Gaytan-Kiser joined the Piasecki team on May 1. From central Minnesota, she graduated from the University of Minnesota’s Mortuary Science program in 2015. For the past five years, she has worked in rural areas of Minnesota.
Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie approves solar energy ordinance

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The need may not quite be immediate, but when what looks like a growing trend takes off when it comes to solar energy systems, the village plans to be prepared. In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Village Board approved an ordinance that will cover both residential...
Kenosha County, WI

Cycles Crash; Uptown Lofts; Equity Commission; BASD Race Issues

Apr. 27, 2021 9:15p; Updated at 11p with additional crash details; Updated 4-28 to clarify racial commission item. The drivers of two motorcycles were seriously injured in a collision that involved a car near Prairie Lane Elementary on Springbrook Road in Pleasant Prairie Tuesday afternoon. “We heard motorcycles racing down the street,” a neighbor said. “We heard kids screaming from the school. We thought the crash happened in the school parking lot or in the schoolyard. Then we see teachers running west of the school where the accident took place,” he said. The apparent high-speed crash set one cycle on fire. Police said one of the cyclists--a 22 year-old man from Pleasant Prairie--had significant but not life-threatening injuries while the second motorcyclist--a 19-year-old Kenosha man--had less serious injuries. The driver of the car wasn't hurt. Police are still trying to piece together what happened.