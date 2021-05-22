45th Ave 11921, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin 53158

Apr. 27, 2021 9:15p; Updated at 11p with additional crash details; Updated 4-28 to clarify racial commission item. The drivers of two motorcycles were seriously injured in a collision that involved a car near Prairie Lane Elementary on Springbrook Road in Pleasant Prairie Tuesday afternoon. “We heard motorcycles racing down the street,” a neighbor said. “We heard kids screaming from the school. We thought the crash happened in the school parking lot or in the schoolyard. Then we see teachers running west of the school where the accident took place,” he said. The apparent high-speed crash set one cycle on fire. Police said one of the cyclists--a 22 year-old man from Pleasant Prairie--had significant but not life-threatening injuries while the second motorcyclist--a 19-year-old Kenosha man--had less serious injuries. The driver of the car wasn't hurt. Police are still trying to piece together what happened.