One of the most exciting parts of the season is finding the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers who will come out of nowhere to make major impacts. One player who fit that bill last season was Washington tight end Logan Thomas, who entered the league as a quarterback but ended up the No. 7 fantasy player at his position in 2020. Thomas will no longer be a surprise in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but who will be the next Logan Thomas? The answer to that question lies in formulating a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that predicts which 2021 Fantasy football breakouts will put your team over the top.