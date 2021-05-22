Multiple shootings reported during violent night in Minneapolis

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

Minneapolis police reported multiple shootings Friday night through Saturday morning, including a mass shooting downtown that killed two people and injured eight.

The downtown shooting occurred early Saturday outside Monarch Night Club on the 300 block of North 1st Avenue.

In total, the Minneapolis Police Department reported five shootings Friday night into Saturday morning. A stabbing was also reported.

On Friday at around 8:40 p.m., MPD responded to reports on the ShotSpotter at 26th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North.

While on the way, officers also responded to a personal injury crash in the same area. Officers found a two-vehicle crash at the scene.

In one of the vehicles, a man was reportedly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered CPR before he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in “grave condition.” The man died a short time later.

A woman was also on the site, suffering medical issues not related to gunshots. She was also transported to North Memorial Medical Center. Officers later learned she was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Officers also responded to reports on ShotSpotter at around 6 p.m. at the 1300 Block of Irving Avenue North. No victims were initially found on the scene. A victim from the incident later called MPD to report he was suffering from a gunshot wound and that he was shot in the car before everyone fled the scene.

At around 8 p.m. Friday, MPD responded to a gunshot victim at North Memorial Medical Center. The victim said he was driving at the 5100 Block of Dupont Avenue North when he was shot by an unknown individual.

The victim is in “serious condition” but his injuries are non life-threatening, according to MPD.

A fight reportedly broke out between two groups at around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the 2600 Block of Lyndale Avenue South. The suspect left the area before returning to shoot the victim in the foot and fleeing, police said. The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police also responded to a stabbing on the 1800 Block of 3rd Avenue South at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.