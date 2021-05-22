newsbreak-logo
Xinhua Headlines: China's first Mars rover starts exploring red planet

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- China's first Mars rover, Zhurong, drove down from its landing platform to the Martian surface Saturday, leaving the country's first "footprints" on the red planet. -- With an expected lifespan of at least 90 Martian days (about three months on Earth), Zhurong will record the Martian landscape with high-resolution three-dimensional images, analyze the material composition of the planet's surface, detect its sub-surface structure and magnetic field, search for traces of water ice and observe the surrounding meteorological environment.

