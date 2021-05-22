newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US, S. Korea agree to cooperate on Taiwan Strait issue

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 22 (ANI): The United States and South Korea have agreed to cooperate on the Taiwan Strait issue, amid rising tensions in the 180-km wide waterways. US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is on a visit to America, held a bilateral summit on Friday, Taiwan News reported.

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Us Navy#Taiwan Strait#South China Sea#S Korea#Bilateral Relations#Ani#South Korean#Taiwan News#Reuters#Us Navy#Chinese#Taiwanese#The Us Navy#South China Morning Post#Mainland China#Beijing#Taipei#International Waters#Regional Stability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Politicsinvesting.com

China warns U.S., South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Monday warned the United States and South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan, after leaders of the two countries agreed last week to work together to seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. "China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue,"...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China refuses to talk with U.S. Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been repeatedly rebuked in his efforts to speak with China's top general. U.S. military officials hope to open lines of communication to reduce potential flare-ups. Relations between China and the United States remain tense as Washington and Beijing clash over numerous issues. WASHINGTON D.C.:...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US says will continue to assist Taipei in self-defence

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in Taiwan Strait, the United States on Tuesday said it will continue to assist Taiwan in its self-defence. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that Washington's policy towards Taiwan remains unchanged, Taiwan News reported. China has ramped up political pressure and...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

China's assertiveness failed Duterte's foreign policy

Manila [Philippines], May 25 (ANI): China's rising assertiveness in the South China Sea and challenges to the Philippines' internationally recognized maritime claims have made it practically impossible for President Rodrigo Duterte to advance his Beijing-leaning foreign policy agenda, Asia Times reported. According to Asia Times, the fundamental problem with Duterte's...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US, South Korea agree to end limits on South Korean missile development

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a joint decision Friday with the United States to terminate guidelines that have long restricted Seoul’s development of missiles. He was speaking right after the summit with President Joe Biden at the White House. “I am pleased to announce the termination of the missile...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China conducts live-fire exercise in S China Sea

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI): As Beijing's assertiveness continues to grow in the South China Sea despite international pressure, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday announced that it recently conducted a live-fire exercise in the sea, where warplanes rained down thousands of munitions at maritime targets, days after a US ship sailed through the waters.
WorldInternational Business Times

'World's Leading Bank Robbers': North Korea's Hacker Army

Nuclear-armed North Korea is advancing on the front lines of cyberwarfare, analysts say, stealing billions of dollars and presenting a clearer and more present danger than its banned weapons programmes. Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its atomic bomb and ballistic missile programmes, which have seen rapid progress under...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China opposes mention of Taiwan in US, S Korea statement

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI): China has expressed strong opposition to a mention of Taiwan in a joint statement issued following the in-person summit between US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in. "We urge relevant countries to speak and act prudentially on the Taiwan question and...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

UK aircraft carrier heads to Asia, tells China to obey rules of sea

In sending Britain's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to Asia, the British government seeks to show the region's countries, including China, that Britain will enforce the international law of the sea. One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe...
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Taiwan Blames China For Latest WHO Meeting Snub

Taiwan hit out at China on Monday over its continued exclusion from a crucial annual gathering of World Health Organization members which starts this week and is focused on averting the next pandemic catastrophe. The 74th World Health Assembly, which kicks off Monday, will arguably be one of the most...
Worldwkzo.com

Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan after months of relative safety is intensifying pressure on the government to accept vaccines from China, as the island has vaccinated just 1% of the population with no immediate sign of new shots arriving. The Chinese-claimed island and Beijing...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Forbes

U.S. And Japan Talk To Each Other But Mostly To Beijing

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington not too long ago. He is the first national leader to have an oval office meeting with this president. Beyond the usual diplomatic niceties, two clear messages emerged: First and foremost is a definite statement to Beijing that the United States has formidable allies and further has no intention of retreating from the Indo-Pacific region, economically or diplomatically for that matter. Second and only slightly less significant is the timing of this meeting. That Biden’s first talk was with an Asian leader says that the United States is indeed pivoting to Asia, something of which President Obama only spoke and President Trump muddled. For his part, Prime Minister Suga pledged support to the American effort, because he is a good ally but mostly because it suits Japan’s needs and his government’s own agenda.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China's diplomats voice disapproval after U.S., South Korea summit

May 24 (UPI) -- China is taking issue with the joint summit statement the White House released Friday after the first meeting with President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Xing Haiming, the Chinese ambassador to Seoul, told South Korean reporters the statement was targeting China, Korean newspaper Maeil Business reported Monday.