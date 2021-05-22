newsbreak-logo
Alexander Samonov Ready to Make a Name for Himself at World Championship

By Steven Ellis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've followed Russia at the World Hockey Championship over the past half-decade, you typically were quite familiar with the team's goaltending situation. Since 2015-16, seven goalies have played at least one game for Russia at the World Championship. While Andrei Vasilevsky and Sergei Bobrovsky are obvious answers to return any time they're available, Vasili Koshechkin, Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shestyorkin had typically dominated the crease most years. Koshechkin didn't join the team this year and the other two are over in North America now, so Russia elected to go with three fresh faces for 2021 in Riga.

