Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos High School Student Elijah Phillips Wins First Place In 2021 Congressional Art Competition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández announced Wednesday the 2021 Congressional Art Competition winners for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. A number of Los Alamos High School (LAHS) students excelled in the competition. Elijah Phillips created this year’s winning entry, Esperanza Chavarria won second place and several LAHS students garnered honorable mention.

