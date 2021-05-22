Teen hurt in accident on Bypass

A rear-end collision involving three vehicles Friday night on the Eagle Way Bypass injured an Oak Grove woman. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 18-year old Elliott Shull of Hopkinsville was eastbound and misjudged the clearance of the vehicles in front of him as he merged into the left turning lane at Fort Campbell Boulevard, striking the rear of an automobile operated by 20-year old William Dinning of Hopkinsville and pushing it into the rear of a car operated by 17-year old Kaitlyn Kaetzel of Crofton.