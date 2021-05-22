newsbreak-logo
Hopkinsville, KY

Teen hurt in accident on Bypass

By News Staff
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rear-end collision involving three vehicles Friday night on the Eagle Way Bypass injured an Oak Grove woman. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 18-year old Elliott Shull of Hopkinsville was eastbound and misjudged the clearance of the vehicles in front of him as he merged into the left turning lane at Fort Campbell Boulevard, striking the rear of an automobile operated by 20-year old William Dinning of Hopkinsville and pushing it into the rear of a car operated by 17-year old Kaitlyn Kaetzel of Crofton.

Hopkinsville, KYwhvoradio.com

Man Injured, Home Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting

Police have released more information about a shooting on Maplelawn Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 37-year-old Timothy Freels and 46-year-old Jamie Calhoun both of Hopkinsville fired shots at each other during an argument leading to Calhoun being shot in the arm. Several shell casings were reportedly found...
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Fire damages Maple Court home, no injuries reported

Fire caused significant damage to a home on Maple Court Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters responded to 804 Maple a few minutes before 4 p.m. and Public Information Officer Payton Rogers says they found fire coming from the rear of the structure. Hopkinsville Police Officer Ryan Buford and a citizen helped...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Hopkinsville Crash

A wreck on North Main Street In Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was southbound when a van turning onto North Main Street from Blooming Grove Road pulled into the car’s path. The driver and passenger in the car were taken by...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Hopkinsville, KYwhvoradio.com

Information Released In Fiery Hopkinsville Crash That Injured Three

Police have released the names of three people injured in a wreck on Pembroke Road near Casky Lane Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a westbound car driven by 18-year-old Daja Myers of Hopkinsville crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a truck driven by 53-year-old Kevin Grant of Hopkinsville then a van driven by 70-year-old Robert Bronaugh of Hopkinsville.
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Police Officer Helps Two People Out Of Burning Home (w/VIDEO)

A home on Maple Court in Hopkinsville was badly damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Firefighters say smoke and flames were coming from the back of the home when they arrived just before 4 pm. Hopkinsville Police Officer Ryan Bufford and an unknown citizen helped get one person and...
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

HPD investigating theft of catalytic converters

Hopkinsville police are investigating the thefts of several catalytic converters from vehicles at a business on East Ninth Street. The victim told HPD that six converters valued at about $2,700 were stolen at 1105 East Ninth sometime over the last several weeks. No arrests had been made.
Kentucky Statewhvoradio.com

Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit In Christian County

Police have released the name of a Clarksville man that was arrested after he fled from law enforcement on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say they attempted to stop a car driven by 24-year-old Antoine Reynolds around the Kentucky 1682 exit on Pennyrile Parkway and he fled at speeds of 100 mph.
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Vehicle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A vehicle was reported stolen from Wayside Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2013 GMC Savana U-Haul owned by Sign Pro Of Western Kentucky was taken sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The vehicle is valued at $45,000. No arrest has been made.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Burglary investigated on Brock Avenue

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary on Brock Avenue. Someone went inside a home in the 800 block of Brock between 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday and stole an iPhone 11 valued at $700, according to the report.
Hopkinsville, KYwhvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged After Multi-Agency Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he fled from law enforcement in Tennessee and Kentucky Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say law enforcement in Tennessee attempted to stop 47-year-old William Davis Jr. and he fled crossing into Oak Grove on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Davis traveled into Hopkinsville where spike...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Burglary

A Hopkinsville woman told police her phone was taken on Brock Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a white iPhone 11 was taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The phone is valued at $700. No arrest has been made.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

HPD investigating theft of U-Haul truck

The Hopkinsville Police Department is investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck on Wayside Drive. According to the incident report, a suspect intentionally drove off in the U-Haul truck without permission sometime Wednesday or Thursday from a residence in the 300 block of Wayside—the keys had been left inside the vehicle. The truck had a value of approximately $45,000.
Sharon Grove, KYPosted by
Sharon Grove Today

Job alert: These Sharon Grove jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sharon Grove: 1. Manufacturing Buyer; 2. Telecommunications Technician; 3. Rockstar Insurance Agent-Remote-Will Train; 4. Travel Nurse - Med/Surg RN - Hopkinsville, KY; 5. CDL A Dedicated Flex Driver; 6. Truck Driver Class A CDL Flatbed NO Tarping Home Weekly; 7. CDL-A OTR Flatbed Truck Drivers!; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $1,684 per week; 9. Truck Drivers - CDL A; 10. Truck Driver Class A Weekend Home 1250 to 1600 per wk Hiring all KY;
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

East Ninth St. murder case now heads to the grand jury

A preliminary hearing was held in Christian District Court Friday morning for Dalton Hall, one of the men accused in the shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in April. Hopkinsville Police Detective Jonathan Sholar testified that he was unaware of any relationship between...
Hopkinsville, KYwhvoradio.com

Crofton Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville led to drug charges for a Crofton woman Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 18-year-old Autumn Epperson was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation and during the stop, she was found to have warrants for probation violation.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Hopkinsville remembers the fallen, honors law enforcement during memorial service

The City of Hopkinsville and the local Fraternal Order of Police honored, and remember those officers who have fallen in the line of duty—true heroes to the community. After missing an in-person memorial last year, officers, community leaders and citizens came together Friday morning in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says many owe their lives and their safety to local law enforcement, and he thanked them for their dedication.