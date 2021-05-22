Letter of intent signed for large logistics company coming to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar and a real estate company have signed a letter of intent to purchase two blocks of land in the city's industrial park for a new logistics business. CRBE real estate services is securing the land in the 4th Addition of the Willmar Industrial Park for the as-yet un-named business. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says the business will involve package delivery, and is larger than a proposal that fell through 2 years ago...www.willmarradio.com