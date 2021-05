For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a pandemic, Bellator MMA will have fans in attendance at its shows. The promotion announced on Wednesday that a limited number of tickets will be on sale to the public for Bellator 260 on June 11th and Bellator 261 on June 25th, both at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. This Friday’s Bellator 259 show, which will see Cris Cyborg take on Leslie Smith for Cyborg’s women’s featherweight title, will remain behind closed doors.