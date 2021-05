EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF) will be presented to the community in a virtual/hybrid format* from June 25-27. In partnership with the MSU College of Music, 18 bands will perform live sets at Murray Hall in MSU’s Billman Music Pavilion, which will be livestreamed for community members to enjoy at home or at small viewing locations set up in the community. Closer to the festival date, the performer lineup will be announced as well as additional details about the viewing locations and how to view the livestream from home. The viewing locations will be set up in compliance with applicable, current COVID-19 restrictions.