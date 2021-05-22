newsbreak-logo
After an absence, New England's ticks are back - and hungry

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A late-summer drought virtually eliminated ticks in parts of New England but they're back with a vengeance this spring. Dog ticks, which do not carry Lyme disease like deer ticks do, have been especially active since early spring in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. And people...

