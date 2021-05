Puzo the beloved parakeet of Daniel Yampalsky, 8, is reunited with the family early this evening at the home of Steve and Ann Greene on Los Pueblos. Puzo was happy to see his family and hopped up on Danial’s shoulder – lifting everyone’s spirits. Puzo went missing Thursday and Daniel ‘was devastated’ his mom said. The Yampalsky family lives several miles away near Los Alamos Middle School. The family saw the photo of their missing parakeet this morning in the Los Alamos Daily Post. A meeting was arranged to pick up Puzo at the Greene’s home at 6 p.m. because the family was at a swimming tournament today in Albuquerque. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.