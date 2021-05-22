newsbreak-logo
Historic Ann Arbor bandshell shut down, needs repairs

SFGate
 5 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A park bandshell that provided a stage for The Grateful Dead has been shut down in Ann Arbor. The city put a fence around the site in West Park due to safety concerns. The foundation is crumbling, MLive.com reported. “The bandshell will certainly be closed...

www.sfgate.com
Ann Arbor, MIAmericajr.com

A2SF Announces Exciting New Summer Programming for 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) announces a mix of new, in-person, and digital events that kick off on June 11. A2SF’s season anchor this year is a pop-up concert series Live Here Now presented by Toyota and will take place in public parks and spaces throughout Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. A2SF is engaging a diverse group of community partners throughout the two cities and presenting many in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library (AADL) this summer.
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

A preview of the 2022 Ann Arbor City Budget

The Ann Arbor City Council will vote on the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022 at the council meeting on Monday night. A meeting was held on May 3 for residents to express thoughts and concerns about the roughly $470 million proposed budget. Covering issues ranging from policing to deer population control, the proposed budget contains many hotly contested items.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Washtenaw County, MIchelseaupdate.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Now Available to Everyone 12 Years and Older

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Susan Ringler-Cerniglia for the information in this story.) Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers encourage everyone eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is now open to everyone 12 years old and older. Vaccine is widely available locally, and...
Ann Arbor, MIgroundcovernews.org

Agency Spotlight: A2 Cycle of Success

The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to our health. With many restaurants and hospitality services being hit hard, COVID-19 has left many people at home for the last 14 months. The pandemic left us living more on the couch eating than enjoying the splendid Michigan outdoors. Jay, at A2 Cycle of Success, wants to get us outside in the Ann Arbor area.
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

Michigan Municipal League Foundation

The Michigan Municipal League Foundation, based in Ann Arbor, is dedicated to building community wealth across Michigan. It defines community wealth building as strategies that expand community and individual assets, creating resilient and adaptable systems to address social and economic needs. The foundation supports innovative work through partnerships, grants, and programming that creatively and intentionally bring people together and build community wealth. It also provides fiscal sponsorship and project support in Michigan Municipal League member communities. The foundation’s four pillars of community wealth are economic and financial security, a resilient environment and natural resources, arts and cultural abundance, and virtual and built infrastructure.
Ann Arbor, MIUS News and World Report

Business Leaders Oppose House-Passed Cuts to UM, Wayne St.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state's economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Bald Eagle Rescued in Michigan

Bald Eagles are one of the most beautiful birds you can witness. I spent a few hours in Juno, Alaska years back with a pair of Binoculars and was totally entertained watching how graceful they were. Google.com describes them as having white heads and tails with dark brown bodies and wings. Their legs and bills are bright yellow. Younger birds you will notice have dark heads and tails. They have long stunning brown wings, and their bodies have white areas. They are officially adults in about 5 years.