Digital Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate Available to Greeks as of June 1

By Athens News Agency
thenationalherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS - The 'green pass' digital vaccination certificate will be available to Greek citizens as of June 1, the E-Governance Ministry said on Saturday. The announcement comes after the European Union's Thursday decision to adopt a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, following the agreement of the European Parliament and the European Council to adopt the European Commission’s proposal for the certificate that will simplify travel among EU member states, after Greece's initiative to that effect.

www.thenationalherald.com
