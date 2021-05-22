Digital Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate Available to Greeks as of June 1

The European Union has supported the works inside the northern extension of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) where the new northern container terminal will be located. The European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions has responded that this infrastructure complies with the European Union’s environmental legislation. Specifically, the report by this European institution states that “the Commission has not been able to identify any indication of possible infringement of EU environmental legislation” and continues that “the Commission considers that the relevant review procedures provided for by the Spanish legal system under the EIA Directive and/or Directive 2003/4/EC would be the most effective mechanism to seek redress and satisfactorily deal with any possible cases of misapplication of EU law”. The resolution of the European body concludes that it “cannot follow up this case any further”, thus responding to an allegation made by a citizen about this infrastructure.