The executive emergency order that’s been in place since March of 2020 to help Arkansans weather the pandemic will expire May 30, Governor Hutchinson announced Thursday. The order qualified Arkansans suffering economically during the pandemic for additional federal SNAP benefits, and Hutchinson said he is hoping to be able to extend those benefits despite dropping the state emergency. The executive order also qualified restaurants and other essential service businesses for pandemic-related federal tax credits, cleared the way for an already defunct statewide mask mandate and altered policies about insurance coverage for telemedicine, alcohol home delivery and in-person witnessing of legal documents to allow people to carry on with work and play while still maintaining social distance.