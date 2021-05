Apple is working on a new pair of Beats in-ear headphones, according to internal files in the company’s operating system update.The Beats Studio Buds, they are referred to in iOS 14.6, will apparently feature an Apple chip that would allow instant pairing and control via the company’s voice assistant Siri.The headphones are small, and look more similar to competitors from Sony and Samsung than the iconic shape of the AirPods or AirPods Pro.Beats Studio Buds ‘charged’ pic.twitter.com/xTqj1vo8Mq— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021The codes also suggest there will be noise cancellation support and, compared to the currently-available Powerbeats Pro, the...