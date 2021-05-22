newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Lebanon’s Hariri will not form cabinet catering to president’s wishes

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday he will not form a cabinet that simply caters to President Michel Aoun’s wishes. “I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese,” Hariri told a parliament session on Saturday.

wixx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Form Of Government#Reuters#Lebanese#President Michel Aoun#Beirut#Collapse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Lebanon Minister's Remarks on Gulf Draw Criticism of PM-Designate

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe, made scathing remarks about Gulf countries in an interview late on Monday, blaming them for the spread of Islamic State, comments that could add strain to an already tense relationship. "Those countries of love, friendship and fraternity, they got us Islamic...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Lebanon President Says PM-Designate Incapable of Forming Government

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's president has said he believes Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri is incapable of forming a government to pull the nation out of financial crisis. President Michel Aoun's verdict was contained in a letter read out to parliament on Friday and which will be discussed on Saturday. The letter,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey’s Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels amid the country’s economic crisis. The company, which supplies 370 megawatts (MW), or about a quarter of Lebanon’s supply, had...
Middle EastRegister Citizen

UAE, Saudis summon Lebanon ambassadors over FM's comments

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates summoned their Lebanese ambassadors Tuesday to protest televised remarks by Lebanon’s foreign minister, in which he suggested Gulf countries provided backing to extremists. The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, led by Saudi Arabia, asked that Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe...
Middle EastLas Vegas Herald

Syria's Ambassador to Lebanon calls for justice

Beirut [Lebanon], May 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Syrian ambassador to Lebanon demanded on Thursday that the government punish those who attacked Syrian refugees heading to the embassy in Beirut to vote in the presidential election. "The Lebanese authorities must find and punish everyone who attacked Syrians heading to the embassy to...
Middle Eastglobalriskinsights.com

Hezbollah’s Economic Initiatives in Collapsing Lebanon

With the Lebanese Lira hitting a new low at the beginning of March, Lebanon is at the brink of collapse, undergoing fuel shortages and driving its population into poverty. The economic crisis has worsened in the last year due to the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the explosion of the port of Beirut in August, and, above all, to the Lebanese political class that has repeatedly failed to form a government. The political vacuum has given room to Hezbollah, which is likely one of the actors responsible for stalling the government’s formation, to demonstrate its abilities in managing the country through its apparently well-developed social welfare.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Rocket Fire from Lebanon, But Not From Hezbollah

Three rocket was fired at northern Israel Thursday night from across the border in Lebanon. It was not immediately clear who launched the projectiles, which landed near the Mediterranean Sea, according to Israel’s Channel N12 News, which reported that the rocket was not fired by Iranian terror proxy group, Hezbollah.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Hezbollah Chief: Only Way Out of Lebanon Crisis Is Viable Cabinet

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that the only way out of Lebanon's financial crisis was the formation of a viable cabinet. Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has been at loggerheads for months with President Michel Aoun, an ally of the powerful Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah, over cabinet positions.
Middle EastVoice of America

Experts Don't Foresee Larger Hezbollah Involvement Amid Israel-Lebanon Border Tensions

Rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel on Wednesday, prompting Israel to launch artillery strikes at targets in Lebanon. It was the third time rockets had been fired from Lebanon toward Israel since clashes between Israel and Palestinians militants erupted earlier this month. However, experts do not expect Hezbollah, the militant group that dominates power in Lebanon, to take actions to further increase regional tensions.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression against Jerusalem or its holy sites would mean regional war. Nasrallah’s comments, in a televised speech, were his first since a ceasefire ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas.
Middle Eastwhbl.com

Scion of a dynasty, Assad rules over shattered Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) – President Bashar al-Assad, once seen as a reformer but viewed by his many foes as a tyrant after a decade of war and repression, looks set to extend his family’s dynastic rule of Syria further with an election on Wednesday. Branded “an animal” by the United States...
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the de facto ruler of the Gulf state said in remarks carried on state media on Sunday. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan made the comments in a telephone...
Middle EastNew York Post

Israel hit by rockets from southern Lebanon

Four rockets were fired at Israel from southern Lebanon on Wednesday in the third such attack in less than a week — and the Israeli military shelled the source of the launches with an artillery barrage. No injuries or damage were directly caused by the attack, though two Israelis were...
Middle EastWashington Post

Fear of the ‘next round’: Why many Israelis who live near Gaza oppose the cease-fire

ASHDOD, Israel — In the nearly two-week battle between Israel and Hamas, Linoi Hazam says, she ran for shelter from rocket fire more times than she can count. Hazam, a 22-year-old security guard in this city 20 miles from Gaza, was driving on the highway one day during the conflict when shrapnel from an intercepted rocket fell onto the road just a few miles ahead. She leaped out of her car and lay facedown on the asphalt, hands over her head.